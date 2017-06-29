Entire nation shares grief of families affected by recent tragic incidents: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurganzeb on Thursday said that the entire nation shares the grief of the families affected by recent tragic incidents.

She said this while chairing a condolence reference in Islamabad. On the occasion, Fateha was offered for those killed in recent terror attacks in Parachinar and Quetta as well as the Bahawalpur oil tanker tragedy.

The participants of the reference also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the unfortunate incidents.

The reference was attended by Secretary Information Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and other high ranking officials of the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Originally Published by NNI