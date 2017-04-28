Ensuring JIT transparency

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

After the Supreme Court’s decision in the “Panama Case” a new

debate and discussion has ensued over the transparency by the JIT. The Court has ordered the formation of JIT to probe and investigate the financial matters of the Prime Minister and his family. The Court has delineated the terms of reference for the further investigations. Most of the political parties have shown their concern over the JIT ‘s transparent and independent probe. Their major concern is that it is not possible to conduct an independent investigation while the PM remains in office. All the major political leaders have demanded PM ‘s resignation. Without offering any judgment on the Court’s decision I think the objections are invalid in view of the prevailing political atmosphere in the country. The Bench members were seasoned judges and they have given the decision after taking into consideration all aspects in all respects. The only thing which is needed now is that the Apex Court needs to ensure the independence of the JIT. The JIT would be comprised representatives from SBP, SEPC, FIA , MI and ISI. According to the DG, ISPR ‘s press release the Army Chief has assured the transparency by military representatives in the investigations. As far as my knowledge is concerned, I can say with full confidence that the PM will not influence the outcome of the JIT. By nature he is against such things. Thus, we all should hope for the best.