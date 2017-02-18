Ensure road safety

Shahana Aslam

Karachi

Through the columns of your prestigious newspaper I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities to enforcement of traffic laws. The enforcement of traffic rules has been the burning question of roads in Karachi. On one hand, violation of signals, wrong cuts even at U-turns, over-speeding and, on the other hand, there is an absence of traffic personnel from the spot as well as bribery that collectively makes the situation even worse.

The recent incident on university road in which four students lost their precious life was the result of over-speed or race between the buses which has been very common in the city for years but it is undoubtedly the failure of traffic police. To make roads safe in this metropolitan city of over 24 million people, some serious measures are needed to be taken.