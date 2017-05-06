Enough is enough

Comments

Tariq Saeed

Once again resorting to naked aggression, the Afghan forces killed at least nine inno-cent people and wounded more than forty others including men in uniform and chil-dren when they opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers deployed for the security of census team near the Chaman border Friday morning. “Afghan border po-lice opened fire on FC detained for security of population census team,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said adding many civilians were killed and 40 oth-ers injured, including four FC soldiers.

In fact this is not the first time that the elements from Afghanistan have resorted to this kind of adventurism. Perhaps, encouraged by the lukewarm or we may call it a modest response from the successive Pakistani governments, the Afghans (both mili-tants and Afghan army) as well as the NATO forces operating inside the troubled neighbour country have been resorting to ruining our territorial integrity and launch-ing uncalled for attacks on our soil over the years.

The militants from Afghanistan, it may be recalled, have been crossing into Paki-stani territory for the last many years lunching ambushes and resorting to mortar at-tacks from across the border both on the security forces as well as the local people mostly in our tribal belts in KP and Balochistan which share borders with the country. In the process the assaulters have killed large number of men in uniform and the inno-cent locals including female and children though in retaliatory fire the Pakistani secu-rity forces also mowed down scores of miscreants from the other side of the border.

The military authorities as well as the Pakistani government have been lodging strong protest with the previous Afghan government over this naked aggression ask-ing those at the helm of affairs to check the ambushes launched by the miscreants from their safe havens inside Afghanistan, but the US influenced Afghan government paid no heed to this serious and continued violation of the territorial integrity of the neighbouring Pakistan.

Though the government of Pakistan has often taken strong exception to the inci-dence of aggression from the neighbouring country and Pakistani authorities many times summoned the Afghan ambassador to foreign office and recorded strong protest over the naked aggression from across the border, yet it was always taken as granted by the hostile Afghan government.

We believe that if the Pakistani government can halt all NATO supplies to Af-ghanistan routed through Torkham and Chaman borders for more than eight months and get the Shamsi airbase vacated from the Americans following NATO and ISAF forces attack on Pakistani military post in Salala Mohmand Agency in November 2011 that killed 26 soldiers, eventually making a super power to bow down and offer a word of sorry, it can also give a matching response to Afghans and teach them a lesson so that they may not even imagine to violate our airspace in the future.

Afghans encouraged by border/ sovereignty another hostile neighbouring country of ours, who has been operating over three dozen consulate in Afghanistan and having her interests best served in a Muslim state, should no longer test our patience and take our modest behaviour as our weakness, nor should our government tolerate any longer that continuous aggression. I think the time is ripe that the aggressors must be given befitting response and be paid in the same coin. Enough is enough. We have been offering them Olive branch since long but of no use.