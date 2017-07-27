Enmity claims four lives

Faisalabad

Four persons were killed in a shootout between two rival groups at Mouza Khai Ka Tibbah, in the jurisdiction of Kur police station on Wednesday. According to SDPO Tandlianwala office sources, two groups of Mouza Kai Ka Tibbah in tehsil Tandlianwala had enmity over a land dispute. On the day of incident, the members of both groups exchanged hot words which led to an exchange of firing between the groups. As a result, Nawaz Sahi (40), Ijaz Khokhar (16), Sher Muhammad Sahi and another person sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to THQ hospital Tandlianwala for autopsy. Police reached the spot and condoned off the area. Police are looking into the matter.—APP