Enigma of North Korea

ONE of the challenges that the new US President Donald Trump will be facing in the coming days will come from North Korea, an enigmatic country, whose policies are mostly shrouded in secrecy. North Korea possesses nuclear weapons and is building a long-range missile capability. It has been issuing direct threats periodically of a nuclear attack on US, apart from its traditional rivals South Korea and Japan. North Korea is a Communist state run on Stalinist lines. It is a total dictatorship, based on a personality cult that glorifies the current leader Kim Jong-un. This personality cult was started by the present ruler’s grandfather Kim Il-sung, and continued by his father Kim Jong-il.

Korea is an ancient country with a distinct history and culture. It came under the sway of imperialist Japan around 1876 and became a Japanese colony in 1910. Japanese rule ended in 1945, with Japan’s surrender in World War II. American and Soviet forces took possession of Korea which was divided at the 38th parallel. The foreign forces were later withdrawn, with North Korea emerging as a Communist state in 1946 under Kim Il-sung. South Korea has had pro-US governments in a democratic framework. The issue of reunification of Korea has remained the official agenda of both Koreas and it even led to Korean War of 1950-1953. At that time, North Korea invaded the south and a three-year long war was fought by a UN force under US command to push out North Korean forces, supported by Chinese soldiers. The war ended with an armistice but no peace treaty has ever been signed.

Since the 1960s, South Korea made spectacular economic progress, but North Korea was left far behind as its dictatorial regimes diverted resources to build military power. Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea had developed the “Juche” ideology as the cornerstone of North Korea’s policies. Its core tenets are economic self-sufficiency, military self-reliance and independent foreign policy. It stresses austerity, sacrifice and discipline by the people. Propaganda and indoctrination is the way of life in the country. The two Koreas have had a tense relationship since their emergence in the late 1940s. While reunification is the ostensible objective of both sides but it is not obtainable due to the clash of values, with the south favouring a Western-style democracy and the north wedded to a hard-line Communist rule. The north is stronger militarily and the south is ahead economically. The pattern all along has been that many North Koreans have defected to the south, but rarely vice versa. This could be one reason why North Korea shows so much bellicosity towards the south.

Many experts accept the North Korean claims that, since 2006, it has conducted five successful nuclear tests despite UN sanctions. It even claims to have tested a hydrogen bomb in January 2016. North Korea is also seeking to develop long-range missiles that could reach the US mainland. In a tweet on January 2, 2017, President-elect Trump stated: “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!” The outgoing US Defence Secretary Ash Carter had warned that the US was prepared “to shoot down a North Korean missile launch or test if it were coming towards our territory or the territory of our friends and allies.” He said that North Korea’s weapons constituted a “serious threat” to USA.

According to South Korean government, an agreement was reached with Washington last year to develop an anti-missile defence system called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD). But China has objected to its deployment on the ground that the system’s powerful radar could also penetrate Chinese territory. President Trump has now announced plans to develop a “state-of-the-art” missile defence system to protect the US against attacks by Iran and North Korea. How long that will take to materialize is not clear but it does point to an arms race with North Korea and heating up of tensions in that region.

Over a period of time, North Korea has shown itself to be unresponsive of any kind of reasoning by its neighbours and the international community. China is the only country that carries influence in North Korea but even that seems to be limited. In a recent comment, Trump accused China of doing nothing to restrain North Korea. A spokesman of Chinese Foreign Office replied that “China’s efforts in resolving North Korean nuclear issue have been obvious to all” and were widely recognized by international community.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to be highly unpredictable and veers from one extreme to another. He was 28 years old when he succeeded his father in 2012. He has reportedly executed some top North Korean leaders including his own uncle. Though he is said to have had early schooling in Switzerland, he shows considerable xenophobia towards neighbours in general and the US in particular. It is doubtful if his advisers have much influence on him. Under the circumstances, North Korea is more erratic than ever, which can threaten international peace, particularly because it is a nuclear power. The real issue for North Korea should be economic progress. It is far behind South Korea in per capita income. Its people have had a hard life and even faced famines.

There is a view among experts that Kim Jong-un heats up international tensions as a blackmailing device in order to gain economic concessions. He might be seeking to take advantage from the current constitutional crisis in South Korea whose President has been removed from power and is facing a possible trial for corruption. On the other side, Trump has shown himself to be no less erratic than Kim Jong-un by his utterances during the Presidential campaign. The North Korean issue needs to be handled with great care, by involving neighboring countries, particularly China in a leading role. Unfortunately, Trump has been on a collision course with China, despite the restraint shown so far by the latter. It is still early days in his Presidency and it is to be hoped that Trump will show the requisite statesmanship in the days ahead.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the ex-Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

