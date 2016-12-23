Enhancing role of overseas Pakistanis in nation building

Islamabad

In connection with International Migrants Day, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in collaboration with International Labor Organization (ILO) organized a seminar here on “enhancing the role of overseas Pakistanis in nation building.”

Addressing the seminar, Chairman OPF Board of Governors, Barrister Amjad Malik has said that it is need of the hour to recognize changing role of Overseas Pakistanis in current scenario. He said that integrated data bank of overseas Pakistanis is required to formulate policies for their betterment along with their skills profiles.

Barrister Malik said that Pakistani workers have proved as hard workers, dedicated to their work and trustworthy, which is laudable. He said that it was observed that export of manpower from Pakistan has become more expensive due to imposition of taxes by the Middle Eastern countries due to decline of oil prices or otherwise.—APP