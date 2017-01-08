Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Saturday stressed the need for enhancing exports to African countries. Chairing a meeting of FCCI standing committee on Liaison with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here, FCCI Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan said the share of Pakistani export in overall imports of African countries was hardly one percent, which needed to be enhanced. He said the government through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was making strenuous efforts to increase exports. Similarly, the FCCI was also making efforts to contribute its role in enhancing exports from Faisalabad, he added. He said that FCCI despite its limited resources had arranged many foreign delegations providing opportunity to its members to explore the export potentials of various international markets. He observed that China was switching over from labour intensive to high tech industries which would create a vacuum especially in African markets and Pakistan can easily fill this gap. He said that this was a new opportunity and the government of Pakistan should work on it to fill this gap.—APP