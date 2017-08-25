Engro initiates change awards 2017

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Engro launched the ‘I Am The Change’ (IATC) Awards to recognize and reward philanthropic and social enterprises which are creating an impact in the development space.

IATC looks to empower organizations to make a large and sustainable impact in the social sector of Pakistan by aiding institutions that have joined forces in a relentless pursuit of shaping a better tomorrow, as they strive for change through long-term investments in the key areas of Social Development (in the case of Not-for-profit Organizations) and Social Enterprise. Organizations may file their nominations on the IATC website till the 12th of September 2017. The winner will be awarded PKR 2 million after jurors’ decision.

Speaking at the occasion, Aman-ul-Haque, Head of Engro Foundation, said, “We strongly believe in investing in tomorrow by inspiring change and supporting others who do the same. Our business strategies, too, are aligned with our vision of creating a sustainable future by contributing to the initiatives driven through Engro Foundation.

We take ownership of the welfare and growth of the communities in which we operate, and the ‘I Am The Change’ initiative is a magnification of our outreach to organizations operating to improve communities in Pakistan. Our focus through this campaign is essentially to help and empower these change-makers so that they may expand the magnitude of their benefits to the masses.”

This year, Engro Foundation has reworked IATC into a more robust initiative. The new plan of action for IATC involves an improved website, along with a dedicated presence on social media to better the position of IATC amongst the target audience. Through these media channels, Engro aims to initially attract various community service ventures and NGOs to be a part of IATC.