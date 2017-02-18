Engro faces declined revenue

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Engro Corporation (PSX: ENGRO) posted a consolidated profit-after-tax (attributable to owners) of PKR 69,107 million compared to PKR 13,784 million during 2015. Engro Corporation finished 2016 with revenue of PKR 157,208 millions. PKR 181,652million in 2015 representing a decline of 13%, mainly on account of intense competition in the dairy sector coupled with lower Urea off-take at subsidized prices due to poor agronomics.

The Company also announced a final cash dividend of PKR 4/share for the year ended December 31, 2016, aggregating to Rs.24/share for the full year. The increase in profit is attributable to one-off gain amounting to PKR 58,680million, recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, due to partial divesture of equity stake in Engro Foods. “I’m pleased to report Engro Corporation’s results have come in at the higher end of our expectations,” said Ghias Khan President & CEO of Engro Corporation.

“Our ability to consistently execute means we made the most of a year in which we faced some unexpected regulatory headwinds. Decisive actions against our strategic priorities have resulted in a strong foundation for future growth and competitiveness. For 2017 we remain focused on adding shareholder value through a combination of internal alignments and external initiatives.” Engro Fertilizers’ decline in sales is mainly on account of lower urea off-take at subsidized prices.

Engro Fertilizers’ profitability was similarly impacted by lower urea off-take in the first half of 2016, and market expectation of price reduction through subsidy. Urea demand improved significantly in second half after subsidy announcement by the Government. Engro Fertilizers continued to excel operationally and operated both of its plants with full gas availability. Engro Foods’ sales declined due to a challenging competitive environment in the dairy sector. This also affected Engro Foods’ profitability this year.