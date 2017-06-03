England’s Woakes out of Champions Trophy

London

England paceman Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy one-day international competition with a side strain, it was announced Friday.

Woakes managed just two overs at the start of hosts England’s tournament-opening eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday before leaving the field and played no further part in the match.

“A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday’s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

“The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England’s participation in the Champions Trophy.”

The ECB statement added: “An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course.”—AFP