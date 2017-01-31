England to raise Root lbw with match referee

Nagpur

Eoin Morgan has expressed “extreme frustration” with the umpiring decisions that went against England in their five-run loss in Nagpur, which levelled the series at 1-1. Morgan was particularly disappointed by Joe Root being incorrectly adjudged lbw in the last over of the chase; England needed eight runs from six balls and umpire C Shamshuddin gave the decision in India’s favour even though Root had edged the ball before it hit his pad. Although DRS has been used on England’s tour of India, there are no reviews in T20 internationals.

England lost Root and Jos Buttler and could score only two runs off the last over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. In India’s innings, Shamshuddin also gave Virat Kohli a reprieve when he appeared to be lbw on 7. Morgan said they would mention the decisions in the feedback submitted to the match referee Andy Pycroft before the third T20 in Bangalore.

“There is extreme frustration, absolutely,” Morgan said after the match. “It shifted momentum, first ball of the 20th over, losing a batsman who’s faced [almost] 40 balls on a wicket that’s not that easy to time it is quite a hammer blow. It’s proved very costly all things considered. A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and we still should have won the game and that’s a big positive for us. That we didn’t, is disappointing.”

When asked if England would mention the umpiring in their feedback they would submit to the match referee, Morgan replied “absolutely” and added: “we have an opportunity to do that before the next game, there’s always feedback given through the match referee on our report.”

Root had anchored England’s chase from the fourth over by scoring at close to a run a ball until he was dismissed for 38 from 38. The bulk of the deliveries he faced came from Amit Mishra, against whom he scored briskly, and part-timer Suresh Raina.—AFP