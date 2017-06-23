England thrash South Africa by nine wickets in 1st T20

Southampton

Jonny Bairstow made a dashing 60 not out as England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Southampton on Wednesday. England, set just 143 to win, reached their target for the loss of only one wicket with 33 balls left.

Opener Alex Hales was 47 not out, his unbroken second-wicket stand with Bairstow worth 98 runs.

But the foundations for a victory which put England 1-0 up in this three-match series were laid by their bowlers.

They restricted South Africa to 142 for three after Proteas skipper AB de Villiers won the toss. De Villiers made 65 not out and Farhaan Behardien an unbeaten 64 in an innings where fast bowler Mark Wood took two for 36.

The fourth-wicket pair’s unbroken partnership was worth 110 runs after they came together with South Africa 32 for three — which represented a recovery after they had slumped to seven for two.

But South Africa’s total still looked short of a competitive score on what is usually a good batting pitch. Spinners Liam Dawson (four overs for 17 runs) and debutant Mason Crane (four overs for 24) both bowled tidily on their Hampshire home ground.—AFP