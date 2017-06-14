England skipper says Pakistan have a strong bowling lineup

Cardiff

England captain Eoin Morgan has said his side cannot be complacent against Pakistan as the boys in green can be a dangerous opponent on their day.

Talking to media at Cardiff ahead of England’s semi-final in ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan, Morgan hinted that Jason Roy may be dropped and Jonny Bairstow is likely to replace him.

“There’s a chance we could make a change. Obviously, won’t announce the team until the toss, but there’s a chance there could be a change. I mentioned after the last game that we’re getting to the business end of the tournament and we need to produce results. So it’s important that we get our best,” Morgan said.

The England captain said that Pakistan’s bowling attack is very good, but added that his team has got a plan prepared to counter Pakistan’s bowling attack.

“Pakistan is a very strong bowling lineup. I suppose they have variation, but certainly we do have plans against all of them,” he said.

Replying to a question, the England captain said that Pakistan can beat any opponent on any day, and he rated Pakistan as a dangerous side.

“On their day, they can beat any team in the world, and you’ve just sort of touched on it, that they have the ability to beat the number 1 ranked side, and on their day, they’re very dangerous,” Morgan said.

“A lot of what we do well is about focusing on ourselves,” he added.—AFP