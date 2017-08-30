Engaging parliamentarians, civil society and media can help eliminate terrorism: Speakers

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at a consultation seminar on ‘Countering Violent Extremism’ (CVE) urged the authorities to engage parliamentarians, civil society organizations and media for effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). The CVE efforts under the framework of NAP could not be successful by taking up military options only. The consultative meeting of the experts was jointly organized by the Sungi Development Foundation and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR). Senator Farhatullah Babar said our wrong strategic policies and engagement harnessed the menace of extremist violence in our society. In the absence of uniform policies, we have created chaos in our society and in many cases those who were responsible for maintaining peace in the country encroached limits of their power. Lt General (R) Raza M Khan stressed for educational reforms and to put every effort to regulate madrassas and religious seminaries. He also stressed for the engagement of political parties in addressing the violent extremism. Zafarullah Khan, PIPS Executive Director said every citizen should read and practice the first 40 articles of the Pakistan Constitution. He said unfortunately we never implemented the steps and measures taken and proved the parliament though it was mandatory for the institutions. It is necessary to engage youth in the process of dialogue, and the dissenting voices should be respected. Shahbaz Malick said all the counter terrorism efforts could not attain the objectives due to exclusion of larger civil society actors and disengagement of non-state actors. The state institutions have failed to provide alternate narrative. Social engagement and interfaith harmony would take up the agenda of combatting extremist violence to next level. Munir Ahmed, Executive Director Devcom-Pakistan said, at this point of time, indeed internal security is more important to fight cross-border terrorism and security challenges within the state. The 20-point National Action (NAP) is on for the last three years. Unfortunately, the government, opposition parties and the forces fighting directly against the miscreant and anti-state elements had never been on the same page.

Related