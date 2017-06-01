Most of energy projects under CPEC to be completed by 2019: China

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China says most of the early harvest energy projects being built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan will be completed before 2019.

A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made these remarks while answering a question regarding inauguration of the first unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant during her press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

“It is estimated that most of the power projects will be completed preceding the year 2019 easing lack of energy in Pakistan which will benefit the people,” she added. With a total capacity of 132,0 megawatt, the project comprised two coal-based power plants with capacity of 660 MW each. This is one of the early harvest projects of CPEC, a flagship project of One Belt One Road Initiative.

“The power plant, the biggest electricity power station in the area generating over 90 billion kilowatts of power, is an important project under the CPEC framework,” she said while responding to a question raised by the APP correspondent. The spokesperson said at present 17 priority energy projects were being completed under the CPEC framework, adding, the Sahiwal Coal Power Project marked the intensive building and completion period the projects under the CPEC.

While commenting on the inauguration of the plant by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said, “The prime minister of Pakistan has applauded the efficiency of the building of this project.” Hua Chunying expressed the confidence that shortage of power and energy in Pakistan would be soft with the building of Pak-China projects under this framework.

Terming it a game changer for the people along the CPEC route, she said, “We have also seen the benefits brought by the CPEC projects and Belt and Road Initiative.” She hoped to work with people of Pakistan in a spirit of shared benefits and joint extensive consultations and contributions to promote tangible benefits to the people.

The project has been completed in a record period, six months ahead of the prescribed schedule, as the prime minister had launched work on the project on May 30, 2014. Constructed by a joint consortium of China’s state-owned Huaneng Shandong and the Shandong Ruyi Science and Technology Group, the project had already been connected to the national grid since May 12, this year.

The power plant is expected to start generating 1320 MW from first week of June this year which would also be six months before the planned schedule. Built as a latest state of the art technology Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, the power plant was is environmentally compliant with high thermal efficiency to ensure low fuel consumption.