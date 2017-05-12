Ayesha M Altaf

Karachi

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities towards the energy crises. Electricity is the major problem Pakistan is facing today. In Pakistan, electricity is generated, transmitted distributed and supplied by two vertically integrated WAPDA and KESC. There are 16 independent power producers that contribute significantly in electricity generation in Pakistan. For years the matter of balancing Pakistan’s supply against the demand for electricity have remained largely unresolved matter. Pakistan faced a significant challenges revamping its network responsible for supply of electricity

Contrary to Pakistan government claims Pakistan sufferers from massive electricity. Shortage electricity generation in Pakistan has shrunk by 50/ in recent years due to reliance on hydroelectric power. Pakistan was hit by its worst power crisis after assassination of Benazir Bhutto and riots load shedding and power blackout have become severe in Pakistan poor power generation is rising political instability together with rising demands for power and lack of efficiency

The biggest issue is that all industrial units are run with energy and breakage in energy supply is having dire consequences on industrial growth as a result of decline in energy supply industrial units are not being operated but also existing industrial units are gradually closing. The other problems occur is poverty and unemployment. Currently around forty percent of our population is living beyond poverty line and this ratio is increasing day by day. So the problem of energy crisis should be overwhelmed by government through making effective policies and its proactive implementation and it’s also responsibility of people to utilize available energy wisely to play our due role for progress of country