Energy based firms expanding investment in Pakistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Admore Gas (Private) Limited has executed a massive turnaround since last year, following comprehensive multi-tiered plans devised by its new management, which have set the oil marketing company on an impressive trajectory of growth and development.

As a result, Admore recently achieved a year on year sales growth of 7 % for Premium Motor Gasoline (PMG), 24% for High Speed Diesel (HSD) and a phenomenal over 500% for Lubricants. The Company has also undertaken major capital expenditure to comprehensively build its storage capacity in the North and South regions of the Country.

In April 2017, it achieved a highly crucial milestone, with the successful inauguration of its newly-constructed Shaheed Khalid Bin Walid Storage Terminal at Daulatpur, Sindh. Built with a significant investment of more than Rs. 370 Million, the high-tech Terminal will cater to Admore’s retail network requirements in Upper Sindh and Balochistan.

Admore has also extensively upgraded its Machike Terminal in Punjab; and plans to further enhance its storage capacity and build storage facilities in Shikarpur, Sindh and in Mehmoodkot and Sahiwal, Punjab, in future.

Furthermore, in less than a year, Admore has paid close to Rs. 1 billion out of total defaulted legacy liabilities of Rs. 2 billion, thereby clearing half its financial liabilities in a very short period of time.

Focusing on customer service, Admore has also recently improved the range of Lubricants offered at its 450 plus retail outlets. Catering to the high-end lubricants market, these products are currently available at selected Admore outlets.

Admore has launched a complete ‘brand refresh’, to reflect its new progressive outlook and updated identity. The modernized retail outlet look and design will be progressively introduced during the fiscal year July 2017 – June 2018 at more than 50 sites across the nation, and later at all Admore retail sites by the year 2022.

Admore is also active on the social front, and as part of its CSR initiative it plans to launch free mobile medical services in the selected rural areas of the country with the assistance of its sister concern, Darut Sehat Hospital. The company is also active in promoting sporting activities including hosting the prestigious annual Quaid-e-Azam Open Golf Tournament held on December 25 annually at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

Nadeem Jafarey, CEO Admore, explained the recent impressive performance of the company, “The year 2016 was an incredible year for us in terms of growth and development. We are proud to report that in less than a year, our dedicated team halved our legacy debt, built the supply chain, completed a new storage facility meeting the regulatory requirements, refreshed our brand, introduced new line of lubricants and significantly developed internal processes and systems. We plan to keep this momentum and continue our tireless efforts to achieve many key business objectives in the current year as well.”

Adhering to its core values of Customer Focus and High Performance, Admore remains fully committed to its customers and other stakeholders, at the same time supporting economic growth and progress in the country.