Enemy’s attempts to create sectarianism not be allowed to succeed: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says the enemy’s attempts to create sectarianism shall not be allowed to succeed.

In a message he said the nation is united as Muslims and Pakistanis.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief will spend the second day of Eid today in Parachinar to express solidarity with victims of the latest terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, talking to Ulema, the Army Chief asked the religious scholars belonging to different schools of thoughts to play their positive role for promotion of sectarian harmony in the country.

The Ulema appreciated the army chief’s efforts and assured him of their support.

Originally Published by NNI