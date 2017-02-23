Enemy using Afghan soil to orchestrate attacks in Pakistan: FO

ECO members confirm participation in summit

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The enemy is taking advantage of the turmoil in Afghanistan and using its soil to orchestrate terrorist attacks in Pakistan, stated Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

He said terrorism is a common enemy of both Pakistan and Afghanistan and both the countries would need to work together to combat terrorism.

He said Pakistan remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed for working together in Quadrilateral Coordination Group for bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Answering a question, he said issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan need to be addressed through constructive and positive engagements. He said decision regarding opening of Pak-Afghan border will be taken in due course of time. He said tendency of blame game should be avoided.

To a question regarding Indian involvement in recent terrorist attacks to scuttle ECO Summit, the Spokesman said concerned authorities are conducting investigations in the latest terrorist’s attacks. He said we do not want to give immediate reaction. However, he said Indian involvement in terrorist incidents and terror financing in Pakistan is well known.

The spokesperson said all member countries have confirmed their participation at highest political level for the ECO Summit to be held on the 1st of next month.

The Summit will be preceded by senior officials and Foreign Ministers meetings.

Main theme of the Summit is connectivity for prosperity. He said it will discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation among member states.

Replying a question, the Spokesman said Pakistan is biggest victim of terrorism and suffered hugely in terms of lives and economic losses. He said India must realize that peace in the region is also in the interest of India itself.

He said defenseless Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir continue to suffer from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. They have martyred 22 innocent Kashmiris in the first two months of 2017, which is condemnable. He pointed out that youngsters and children are constantly targeted with pellet guns.

He said entire Pakistani nation supports Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for self-determination and government will continue to extend its moral, political, and diplomatic support to them till the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions.