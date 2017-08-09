Enemy trying to create instability in country: CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that present circumstances require emergency measures as the enemy is trying to create instability in the country, therefore, concerned institutions and agencies should render their duties with devotion and dedication.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Tuesday to review law and order situation in the province.

Preliminary report regarding the incident of Outfall Road blast was presented in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that necessary steps should be taken for the protection of life and property of people and effective implementation of evolved security plan should be ensured. He directed the officials concerned that entry and exit points of the province should be strictly monitored and proper checking of vehicles coming to Punjab and Lahore should be carried out.

“We all have to work jointly to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy”, he added. He directed to continue the monitoring of security steps taken for the protection of life and property of citizens.

Shehbaz Sharif said that incident of Outfall Road blast was very tragic and directed that a comprehensive report should be presented at the earliest by investigating the incident from all aspects and strict legal action be taken against the responsible persons along with their immediate arrest.

He said that best treatment facilities should be continuously provided to the injured and necessary facilities should also be provided to their attendants.

The Chief Minister inquired the officers concerned present in the meeting that despite of clear instructions, why did the truck stand not shifted to other place from Sagian? He ordered to shift the truck stand to some other place at the earliest and said that instead of waiting for his instructions, the concerned departments should automatically perform their responsibilities. He expressed deep sense of sorrow over the human loss and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the heirs.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Ghadi, Jehangir Khanzada, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Inspector General of Police and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase of its history and due to it; the importance of national unity has increased as ever before in the present day circumstance because it is time to show unity instead of acrimony.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said that enemy wants to create chaos and instability in the country because Pakistan has made tremendous development in many sectors during the last four years.

Pakistan is achieving new heights of development due to the CPEC project and this development has rattled the enemies.