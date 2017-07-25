Endeavour to alienate Nepal from China

Sajjad Shaukat

BY manipulating the double game of the US, India is acting upon secret diplomacy in the region. On the pretext of presumed threat of China, New Delhi has also been trying to establish her hegemony in South Asia. Historically, India has continued interventionist and hegemonic policies vis-à-vis her neighbours through RAW. Besides supporting separatism in East Pakistan which resulted in dismemberment of Pakistan and continued assistance to the separatist elements of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, New Delhi occupied Sikkim, subdued Bhutan, sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka, and has been teasing Nepal.

In this regard, on Nov 28, 2016, a memorandum was forwarded by the Greater Nepal Nationalist Front (GNNF) to the UN General Secretary Ban Ki-moon on facts, which disqualify India for attaining permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC). The memorandum pointed out that “these days India is vying for a permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat. Greater Nepal Nationalist Front (GNNF) would like to register…reservations against Indian candidature for a permanent seat in the esteemed UNSC.”

It said, “Nepal has been a victim of Indian hegemonic and high handed mentality. India imposed blockade against Nepal…why India was annoyed with Nepal? Because the people of Nepal did not heed Indian advise on promulgating a Nepalese Constitution. India refused to accept the mandate of the people of Nepal as the constitution was approved by more than 90% vote of the Constituent Assembly. India continues to illegally occupy 60000 square Kilo Meters of Nepalese territory.”

In this respect, on March 25, 2017, ABC News conducted a talk programme/interview with Mr. Phanidra Nepal (Mr. PN) Chairman of Greater Nepal Nationalist Front, and Dr Bishnu Dahal. In the programme, discussion was carried out on need to change Nepal’s foreign policy so that Kathmandu can maintain equal level of relations with both Beijing and New Delhi. Mr. PN said, “Border blockade, unrest in Madhesh, growing anti-India sentiments, excessive Indian interference in internal affairs of Nepal is largely the consequence of our faulty foreign policy and diplomacy…None of the current crises being face by Nepal are an overnight development, rather these were expected long time ago due to India dependent policies of our country, but Nepalese leaders have failed to read the writing on the wall.”

He pointed out, “China has never opposed to maintain good relations with India but India always managed to alienate Nepal from China. Nepalese leaders have a tendency to become ultra nationalist when they are out of power, but as they come in power their position changes and they become Indian surrogates. Most of the Nepalese leaders are guided by selfish motives and they try to climb an easy ladder to power through India. This is one of the main reasons that Nepal is subjected to undue Indian pressures, harassments and humiliations.”

He stated, “The much talked about cross-border Bread–Bridal ties with India should not be on the cost of Nepal’s sovereignty and dignity. Nepal will have to bear some economic hardship in the short term, but it can lessen all difficulties and achieve a sustainable growth in the long term if it adopts Chinese funded mega projects especially OBOR [China’s One Belt One Road] to reduce dependency on a single country, i.e. India. Under Indian pressure, Prime Minister Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dhal’s government is trying to delay the implementation of the MoUs which were signed between Nepal and China during KP Oli government.1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship with India should be abrogated without any delay. Nepali political parties are using Indian and China cards as tool to grab the opportunity to come in government. India wants political instability in Nepal. Every government in Nepal designs close relation with India and ignore China under Indian pressure.”

It is notable that on April 4, 2017, a well known journalist of Nepal, Sita Ram Baral who is associated with Kantipur Media Group (largest media group in Nepal) published an article titled “China (North) Green Signal to Greater Nepal”. The article was published in Vernacular weekly publication of Kantipur Media Group.

Sita Ram Baral wrote, “Within a time of one year, Beijing has invited Mr. Phanindra Nepal four times to visit China. This has increased India’s tension in context of Greater Nepal’s Nationalist front’s demand that India is illegally occupying Nepalese territory. It is in fact a tacit green signal by Beijing regarding Chinese support for demand of Greater Nepal. Mr. Phanindra Nepal during his visits to China has met with Chinese president’s close aide Mr. Li Xiqung twice which indicates that Chinese leadership is considering Greater Nepal issue. During these meeting Mr. Li Xiqung was also presented with the map of Greater Nepal which secures a lot of importance.”

He further wrote, “India is worried on visits of Greater Nepal’s campaigner Phanindra Nepal to China and through diplomatic channels may express her concerns. Mr, Phanindra Nepal had distributed maps of Greater Nepal to more than 50 think tanks of China during his four visits. However, publication of the article regarding Mr. PN’s visit to China in a leading magazine of Kantipur Media Group is an achievement in context of the Greater Nepal. Nevertheless, India’s endeavour to alienate Nepal from China will not succeed, as a majority of the Nepalese is aware of this duplicity of New Delhi.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Lahore.

Email:[email protected]

Related