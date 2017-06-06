With reference to very frequent traffic jams in the city and the miseries of commuters, I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards encroachments on roads which are adding to the woes of the commuters. Sometimes these encroachments are done with cover of noble causes like in the name of helping the suffering humanity by hospitals. Actually, they increase to the miseries of the humanity.

One example of an encroachment is in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on very busy road that runs from Jauhar Chowrangi to Munawar Chowrangi. A private hospital has encroached service road and more than half width of the main road for its parking. The encroached ¾ part of the road and the island remains closed permanently for the public. This is very unfortunate as it is causing traffic problem even in times when traffic is not at peak because only a small segment of the road is left open and in working condition. Will the concerned departments pay attention, remove the encroachment and give relief to public?

MIDHAT REHMAN

Karachi

Related