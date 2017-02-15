Encroachments on KCR route after 2013 to be removed: CM

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking policy decision has said that the encroachments appeared on the route of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) during and after 2013 would be bulldozed and those who were settled there before 2013 would be given compensation to launch the KCR project in September.

He took this decision Wednesday while presiding over a meeting on KCR to discuss its issues and progress, said a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Shah, ACS (Dev) M. Waseem, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Secretary Transport Taha Farooqi, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan, Talib Fateh Shaikh PD KUTC, DS railways Karachi, all DCs and other concerned officers.

The CM Sindh was told that more encroachments has appeared along the route of KCR. Presently around 43.1 kilometers of the KCR route of which 21 kilometers stated to be under encroachment.

On this the chief minister expressing his extreme displeasure said that the district administration, police and concerned railways authorities were in slumber when unauthorized people had started illegal constructions on the government land.

Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan quoting the survey conducted by Pakistan Railways said that 4950 illegal constructions in the shape of houses and shops have appeared on the route of KCR.

In District South, there are 420 houses, including four katcha 417 pacca. In District East 2517 different establishments including 448 katcha houses, 1700 pacca houses and 369 katcha shops are there.

In District Central, there are total 720 establishments such as 262 katcha, 420 pacca houses, 47 katcha shops and four pacca shops.