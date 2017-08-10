Encroachments deface beauty of city

Sargodha

Encroachments in the city have defaced the beauty and become a main hurdle in the flow of traffic. The unchecked encroachments in the business centers speak the volume of inefficiency by the Town Municipal Authority (TMA).

Muhammad Nazir Khan, a senior citizen, said: “We cannot visit in Katchery Bazaar because of encroachments in and around. “I don’t know, what the authorities concerned were doing and why they could not resolve this issue”, he asked. “We cannot even move in Bazaars including Muslim Bazaar, Liaqat market, Urdu Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Fatima Jinnah road for shopping because of ever-increasing encroachments”, a visitor in Muslim Bazaar, Liaqat Ali said.

When contacted, a spokesman of TMA said that a comprehensive anti-encroachment campaign had been launched without any discrimination which was being monitored thoroughly and hoped the problem would soon be resolved. He disclosed that a comprehensive plan has been formulated with the help of Police to clear the city roads, footpaths and open spaces without any discrimination.—APP