Encroachments creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic

Rawalpindi

Encroachments are a major hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid. He said that traffic police is making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. In a statement issued here Sunday, CTO urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment he said, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

Traffic wardens should behave with motorists on roads in a polite and respectful way and their misbehavior will not be tolerated. He also directed to all traffic wardens to educate and guide the motorists regarding the traffic rules and regulations.—APP