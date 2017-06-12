Encroachers still occupy city’s roads

Rawalpindi

The encroachers have still occupied various city roads that was creating problems for the motorists. As no major operation was carried out against the encroachers by the concerned authorities during the Ramzan. The encroachers have set their businesses on roads and open spaces at Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran falling in the domain of the municipal body. Tahir Mehmood, resident of Bara market told APP that no action is being taken against encroachers who create problems for the motorists as well as for pedestrians.—APP