Encroachers rule Gawalmandi, Aahata Mithu Khan, Saddar, Tench Bhatta

Rawalpindi

The encroachments in several cantonment areas including Gawalmandi, Aahata Mithu Khan, Saddar and Tench Bhatta are on the rise as authorities of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) are unable to remove encroachments which are getting out of control.

Encroachments in different areas of RCB including Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi No 22, Dhoke Syedan Chowk and other areas have become one of the big problems not only for motorists, but also for the residents of these areas, while the concerned authorities are taking no action.

One can observe the traffic jams in many cantonment areas just because of the encroachments.

The residents told APP that encroachment was the main reason behind traffic jams, as the encroachers had occupied almost half of the road. Not only the motorists, but the pedestrians are also facing lots of problems due to encroachments.

“The concerned authorities should play their effective role to remove these encroachers from the roads for smooth flow of traffic,”they urged. Abid, a resident of Gawalmandi said that one could see the traffic mess in the area and this was only due the motor workshops had occupied both sides of the road and left no space for pedestrians which caused worst traffic jams.—APP