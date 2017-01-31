Encourage culture, knowledge

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Maharashtra, India

The US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim countries from entering America has sent the mixed feelings across the world. Though there are various reasons being quoted for this order, such radical steps will put the facets like culture and knowledge on the back burner. The US being termed the land of milk and honey, it is natural for the outsiders to go to America to work and live there.

Just imagine the condition of the people hailing from the countries like Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia that have been enlisted by the US executive order. When it comes to knowledge and culture, there should be no restrictions. Knowledge can be present anywhere in the world. In this context, I remember/recollect my golden college-days at a renowned college located in Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu, India. In fact the alma mater had established the strong foundation for my career and education. Interestingly, the various schools and colleges in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Marthandam and Kaliayakkavilai, all in Tamil Nadu, India churn out talented students in large numbers every year.

The fact of the matter is that there are many professionals from other countries working in the US now. What if another executive order restricts these people too? Moreover, such chauvinistic steps will attract backlash from the countries and the public. The countries today are in dire need of strong workforce and knowledge. So it is only wise to utilize/tap the great knowledge available in the world. True, the safety of the people of the motherland should be high on the agenda. For this purpose, stepping up vigil will go a long way.