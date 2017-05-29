Empowering women need of hour

Umer Bin Dawood

AS DIRE problems of women – at home and abroad – from domestic violence to bride burning to slavery become open debate, one issue, which seems to be neglected is their right to family planning services.

This might be because Pakistan, in comparison to other Muslim countries i.e. Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Iran etc. is still way behind in terms of work done to promote the overall benefits of a carefully planned family.

There is not enough information amongst the uneducated and rural households on unplanned pregnancies and how they not only impact the health of a woman and her child, but also her lifestyle and household. Unfortunately, a root cause of this lack of knowledge, is partly down to family planning being considered a taboo in our society and against religious laws.

And when promoting family planning, we often see no literature on how it empowers women. The concept of ‘women empowerment’, which itself includes the word power may take on various manifestations, but in general terminology, an empowered person is someone who is free to make their own choices so they get to realize their full potential – a woman’s right to choose when and how many children to have.

This all seems to be changing, as younger, more trained lady health visitors (LHV) take up family planning education. One such example is of Safina Bibi, who works as a medical officer for one of Greenstar Social Marketing’s projects called ‘Mobile Service Units’.

Traveling across rural Punjab, the work often gets tiring, as limited road network makes it difficult to reach back to the city on time after periodic visits. This proved a difficulty for Safina, as she wasn’t able to devote proper time to her family.

On the verge of quitting her job, Safina soon understood the important role she was playing. On a first time visit to Borgi Behns, Tehsil Gujar Khan – place devoid of any public or private health care facility – the team went door to door to inform about FP and counselling women on mother & child health.

It was a regular visit day, when a client named Ms. Nazmeen came to know about FP methods. With 10 children, she had never used any traditional or modern FP method. Safina, along with her team, observed Ms. Nazmeen’s poor health, while her economic condition seemed critical, as her husband was jobless but still wanted more children believing they were key to a better future.

Safina devoted all her time to Ms.Nazmeen and educated her about mother & child health and modern methods of family planning. Not stopping there, Safina also explained to her how family planning allows women to take control of their own destiny; how women can still continue their education after marriage until they think it’s time to have a child.

After the counselling session, Ms. Nazmeen not only agreed to talk to her husband about the use of modern contraceptive, but also promised to assist the Mobile Service Unit by teaching all that she had learned to other females of the area.

As a qualified LHV, Safina can easily run her own clinic, but she says after working with Ms. Nazmeen, her true calling seems to be traveling to far flung regions and empowering unaware women with the tools and knowledge they need to lead a healthier life.

She has pledged her long-term future to Greenstar and is willing to spread her knowledge in service to mankind.

The Mobile Service Unit is a project launched to prioritize the provision of free of cost quality mother & child health and FP services to poor and underserved women in rural areas of Northern Punjab and KPK, where no public or private health facilities exist.

Currently, 10 MSU teams are providing quality services at the door step of the remotest communities, while also bridging the geographical gaps by linking them to Sabz Sitara Clinics for backup support and follow-ups.

—The writer can be reached at [email protected]