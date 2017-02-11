Employees regularization case adjourned till Feb 24

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected the written reply in employees regularization case and adjourned the hearing till February 24.

Justice Athar Minallah of IHC heard the case, filed by several daily wages employees of federal government through counsel.

The bench observed that no relevant answer of any question was given by the respondents in joint reply submitted to the court.

Justice Athar Minallah said that one lac federal employees were regularized under 2011 policy. If the regularization policy of 2011 was wrong, then one lac employees will have to be dismissed, he added. The court asked the three senior lawyers including Shoaib Shaheen, Hafiz SA Rehman and Abdul Raheem Bhatti Advocate to prepare a comprehensive report in this regard.

The bench observed that the reply submitted by Establishment Division and Cabinet Division could not satisfy the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 24.—APP

Related