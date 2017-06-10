Employees confirmation case adjourned till June 16

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing of a case regarding regularization of federal contract and daily wages employees till June 16. Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the federal employees seeking confirmation of their jobs. During the proceeding, the counsel for the contract and daily wages teachers completed their arguments and the court directed other employees’ counsels to complete their arguments on next date of hearing. The counsel for the petitioners, Shoaib Shaheen argued that the Supreme Court had given a clear decision regarding confirmation of daily wages and contract based teachers. He said thousands of employees were confirmed under regularization policy of 2011, saying that only a few hundreds were remaining. The remaining employees had job experiences of ranging seven to ten years, he added. The court sought written reply from respondents and adjourned the case until June 16.—APP

Related