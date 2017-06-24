Emirates wins 13th world’s best Inflight entertainment award

Observer Report

Islamabad/Dubai

Emirates has won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award for a record 13th year at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017. The airline also picked up the award for Best First Class Comfort Amenities.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are considered a global benchmark of airline excellence. This year’s results were decided by 19.8 million customers across 105 countries. The survey reviewed over 320 airlines from August 2016 to May 2017. World’s Best Inflight Entertainment since launch Emirates’ Inflight entertainment system, ice, was launched in 2003 and has continually led the industry since, winning best in class for 13 years running. Today, ice features over 2,500 channels of entertainment, including the latest blockbuster movies, award-winning television box sets, live TV, music and computer games. Emirates’ commitment to providing a superior in flight experience is anchored in continued product enhancement.

In the last year, 28% more entertainment has been added including more varied content giving customers more choices than ever. New content on ice includes free expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses that cover topics such as Leadership, General Management, Marketing, and Creative Lifestyle. Emirates has also added uTalk language courses to its learning zone on ice. The series of videos offer beginner lessons for travellers to pick up Arabic, German, French, Spanish or Italian during their flight. Emirates has invested heavily in connectivity and Live TV on board – today 129 aircraft offer Live TV, including 16 A380s. Wi-Fi connectivity is available on 86% of the fleet with more being upgraded each month.

Emirates offer customers across all classes 20MB of free Wi-Fi and each month about 800,000 passengers connect while inflight. Best First Class Comfort Amenities Emirates clinched the Best First Class Comfort Amenities at this year’s Skytrax awards following a recent product overhaul across all cabins aimed at enhancing comfort in the air. Among the new products introduced last year is a luxury spa range from award-winning Irish brand VOYA. The skincare line was created exclusively for Emirates and is available in the signature A380 shower spa on board and in the First and Business Class washrooms.