Emirates offers special fares

Islamabad

New year, new adventures. Emirates is making it even more attractive for globalistas travelling from Pakistan to say “hello” to new destinations and experiences in 2017 with its offer of special fares to a wide range of cities across six continents.

The sale, commencing on 10 January and concluding on 30 January 2017, is valid for travel between 13 January to 30 November 2017 for Economy Class passengers and 17 January to 30 November 2017 for Business Class passengers.

All inclusive Economy Class fares start at PKR 24,300 to destinations in the Middle East, at PKR 43,750 to the Far East, PKR 49,950to Europe, and PKR 72,600 to North America.Business Class fares start from PKR 76,700to the Middle East, PKR 99,250 to Far East, PKR 168,850 t0 Europe, and PKR 238,100 to North America.*

Emirates flies to 154 cities in 83 countries. New destinations added to its network in 2016 include: Cebu, Clark, Yinchuan, Zhengzhou, Yangon, Hanoi and Fort Lauderdale.—Agencies