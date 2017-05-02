Emirates NBD launches ‘Cheque Chain’

Dubai

Emirates NBD announced the launch of ‘Cheque Chain,’ an initiative that will integrate blockchain technology into cheques to strengthen their authenticity and minimise potential fraud.The Dubai-based bank plans to introduce the Cheque Chain initiative to its employees during the pilot phase, ahead of the customer roll later this year.

The first phase of the initiative will see the printing of a unique QR (Quick Response) code on every leaf of the newly-issued chequebooks, thereby reducing fraud by making it difficult to forge cheques.

In subsequent phases, the QR code will register each cheque on the bank’s blockchain platform—AP