Emirates celebrates 9 years of A380 service

Observer Report

Islamabad/Dubai

Emirates’ newly revamped A380 Onboard Lounge has made its operational debut on a flight to Kuala Lumpur, marking the 9th anniversary of the airline’s award-winning A380 service.

The Onboard Lounge was first introduced on 1 August, 2008 and has since become a mainstay of Emirates’ double decker aircraft. Now in its 9th year, the Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge is arguably the most popular social spot at 40,000 feet.

The latest makeover of the lounge, inspired by private yacht cabins, features a more intimate and social area. With a clientele made up of Business and First Class customers on board the A380, the exclusive lounge accommodates 26 guests.

Emirates has over 6,000 crew trained as mixologists who can whip up 14 cocktails such as its signature Bloody Mary or a non-alcoholic Apple Spritzer. It also serves over 18 different bar snacks, the most popular of which are the smoked salmon bagels and fresh fruit skewers.

For those who prefer a perk me up, the menu also includes juices, Illy coffee and several varieties of tea from Dilmah. At the back of the lounge, a 55 inch LCD screen gives customers the latest flight information.