Emirates adds 2nd daily A380 to Birmingham

Observer Report

Islamabad/Dubai

Emirates announced today that it will be introducing a second daily A380 service between Dubai and Birmingham, beginning 29th October 2017.

Flight EK39/40, currently operated by a Boeing 777, will now be operated by the iconic and highly popular Emirates A380, adding to the existing daily A380 already operating on the route.

Following the suspension of one of its flights to Birmingham, Emirates has decided to operate the new A380 – the world’s largest passenger aircraft, which features 615 seats. This means that from October, the airline will operate a twice-daily, all-A380 service to the Midlands.

Emirates’ decision to use a double-daily A380 service was in part driven by huge demand from passengers to travel on the iconic aircraft. Since the first A380 service from Dubai to Birmingham launched on 27th March 2016, over 300,000 passengers have already flown on the aircraft between the two cities.