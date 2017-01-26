Eminent TV host, compere Laiq Ahmed’s 3rd death anniversary today

Staff reporter

The third death anniversary of renowned TV host/commentator/broadcaster Laiq Ahmed is being remembered today, Jan 27, 2017 on his 3rd death anniversary. He passed away on the same date in 2014 at the age of 80.

Laiq Ahmed was born in Lahore in 1933 and started his career in 1964 by hosting a science magazine programme of the PTV. He also started compering in other programmes and hosted different programmes of PTV in 1970 general elections.

Mr Laiq also honoured to cover the launching of first satellite of the US for the Pakistan. Another responsibility given to him was to hold discussions during the Islamic Summit which was held in 1974.

Moreover, it was Mr Laiq who used to compere at the Parade on March 23 every year and was specially invited to attend the 49th anniversary of PTV which was held on 22nd Nov 2013.

Mr Laiq was awarded Life-Time Achievement Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his services.

He served in the Ministry of Education from 1980 to 1987, where he proposed and led the establishment of the ‘Primary and Non-Formal Education Wing’ under which he successfully completed various important projects for the development and expansion of primary education in Pakistan.

In addition, Laiq Ahmed also introduced many other projects for rural education and served as part of several divisions under the Ministry of Education dealing with scholarships, educational planning and teacher’s training programmes.

Before joining the Ministry of Education, he also worked as part of renowned universities like the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Allama Iqbal Open University and establishments like the National Bank of Pakistan where he also introduced effective educational schemes for the benefit of the people.

However the most remarkable and distinguished feature of his personality which made him a household voice and earned him great love and respect all across the country was his compering on the occasion of annual Pakistan Day parade.

His description of Pakistan army jawans marching on the day electrified the masses and enkindled feeling of patriotism in them.