Eminent Pakistani photographer recounts recent exhibition of his work in Bosnia

Zubair Qureshi

Leading creative photographer of Pakistan Syed Javaid A Kazi is in town these days. He was in Bosnia Herzegovina in May -June 2017 for an exhibition of his works and has recently returned to his hometown Rawalpindi. Pakistan Observer caught up with Mr Kazi and had a brief chat on various aspects of his profession: the art, creativity and skills of photography, his journey over the years in this particular field, laurels won in this field and above all the recent exhibition of his works in Bosnia.

According to Mr Kazi a good photographer must have three qualities: perception, an aesthetic eye and the technical skill to interpret his idea into an image. Perception he said is the ability in an artist to observe things, events and individuals around him and to catch the precise moment. An artistic composition makes an ordinary snap shot into an artistic image. Syed Javaid Kazi has had several exhibitions of his photographs round the globe in almost all the well known galleries of the world. He has been listed amongst the “Top 25 Exhibitors of the World” several times.

It was from May 23 to June 9, 2017 when Kazi had the singular honour of holding a solo show titled “Photographer’s Eye’ of his photographs in Bosnian Cultural Centre of Tuzlanski. Director of the centre Madam Mirella Ibrahimovich inaugurated the exhibition. He was exclusively invited by the Centre for Creative Photography to exhibit his award winning works in Bosnia Herzegovina.

Mr Kazi said during his stay and work in Tuzla, he found Bosnians quite wonderful people—very loving and caring, hospitable and considerate. The exhibition was well received and a large number of people had a chance to visit the centre and see my work. The Art Director of BKC estimates that about 6,000 people saw the exhibition. It was also extensively covered on the Radio and TV stations (Radio and Television Station of Tuzlanski Canton, Radio and Television Station 7) and by many Internet portals and newspaper.

To a question, he said there was no particular theme of the exhibition. Actually, it was a retrospective exhibition portraying different periods in my career as an art photographer. The exhibits included portraits, landscapes, travel and street photography and some images depicting altered reality.

Kazi further said that the organizing agency of his exhibition in Tuzla, Bosnia Herzegovina was the Centre for Creative Photography in Tuzla (Centar za kreativnu fotografiju Tuzla) in cooperation with Bosnian Cultural Centre of Tuzlanski (Bosanski kulturni centar TK u Tuzli). The main person responsible for coordinating and organizing the show was the internationally renowned photographer Mr Faruk Ibrahimovich who is also the president of the Centre for Creative Photography, Bosnia Herzegovina.

Earlier, Kazi’s photographs have been published extensively in national and international publications. Some coffee table book include “Journey through Pakistan”, “Churches of Pakistan,” “Sikh Heritage of Pakistan,” “Hindu Heritage of Pakistan” and “Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan.”

For his meritorious works, Kazi has been conferred with the President of Pakistan’s Medal for “Pride of Performance” in the field of culture (photography). Syed Javaid A. Kazi was also awarded the “Master-FIAP” distinction in 2000 becoming the first ever Pakistan photographer to receive this honor. He got Fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society (FRPS) in 2003 and was awarded Fellowship of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) in 1989. He has displayed his works at the most prestigious galleries in Japan, USA, Taiwan, India, Romania, Italy, Switzerland, France, Nepal, Bangladesh and Turkey. Solo exhibition entitled “Sacred Companions” at the State Museum of Ethnology, Munich, Germany (Period of display about one year) have also won him fame worldwide.