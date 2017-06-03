Eminent jurist Sharifuddin Pirzada passes away

Observer Report

Karachi

Eminent jurist, Constitutional lawyer, former law and foreign minister, attorney General, Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Conference Syed Sharifuddin Pirzada left for permanent abode in Karachi Friday at the age of 94. He was one of the most famous lawyers of his time, winning worldwide reputations like late A K Brohi, Sir Mohammad Zafarullah Khan, Justice Abdur Qadir, and a few more who had earned a name for themselves in the jurisprudence history of the country.

He was born on June 12, 1923 in Burhanpur, British India. His father was also a noted barrister. Pirzada began his legal career in the Bombay High Court before moving to the newly created Pakistan.

Sharifuddin Pirzada served as Foreign Minister under Ayub Khan and Attorney General under Yahya Khan and Zia-ul- Haq regimes.

He served as Secretary General of the Organization of the Islamic Conference 1985-1988 and was a member of Committee of Eminent Jurists to review the OIC Charter 2007. For his best performance in the legal field with honesty and dedication, he was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz in 1998.