The Emerging US-India Love-Affair

Jamil Chughtai

THERE was a time when the Greater Russia used to be worshipped by Indian establishment as one of their political and strategic gods. During that era, on amere movement of the big Bear’s eye-brow, India used to perform tireless political dance hurling threats on behalf of their master onto its neighbours that were in United States’ block.

But that was then. With the demise of USSR and turning of the world intoa unipolar strategic structure, India’s loyalties have abruptly switched from Russia to America, thereby providing her an opportunity to add US and its President as new strategic gods to their long inventory of idols. Accordingly, in his recent visit to the new master’s ‘White Mansion’, Indian Prime Minister Modi received warm welcome from President Trump whose mannequin was given idolatry status in India during American elections, quite opposite to the treatment that Trump received in his own homeland.

Flattered by such a reception, India responded more than quickly by opening a skirmish at India-China border to prove both India’s unconditional allegiance to the new masters and her capability to handle China for securing all US interests in the region. The clash occurred between the soldiers of India and China in the Himalayas’ Chumbi Valley, a Chinese enclavecreating a highly strategic wedge between Bhutan and the Indian region of Sikkim. Chinese troops were constructing roads when Indian soldiers forcibly stopped them from working despite the area being clearly within the delineated China border accepted by both the countries.

Knowing well the real prompts behind this Indianpseudo-heroism, the media in China cautioned Indian strategists that they have no capacity to wage a war with China, and that US pledges of providing strategic support to India would not be of any help when it is needed. With realization that they were being considered by US as a critical ‘swingstate’ in Asia, India has successfully managed to win the hearts and minds within US establishment after refusing to participate in the China’s ‘One-Belt, One-Road’ project.

To further consolidate their loyalties to the White House, PM Modi especially arranged for his troops to cross the Chinese border to ensure Mr Trump that India is capable of containing Chinese ambitions that might traverse those of US in South Asia. 1

What India achieved through such trickery has become clear when President Trump announced a $2 billion deal for sale of 22 advance surveillance Guardian drones to India as a force multiplier for her Navy to track Chinese naval movements along strategic sea-lines. India also inked IR 5,000 Crore deal with US for145 M777 ultra-light Howitzers artillery guns to be mostly deployed near the borders with China. Seeing the prevailing trends, Israel felt it appropriate to come forward and strike an equally generous defence deal worth over $2 billion to provide India with advanced surface-to-air missile systems designed to destroy hostile aircraft, missiles and drones. It would not end here, further bilateral strategic partnerships are up the sleeves during PM Modi’s visit to Tel Aviv on July 4.

As expected, this Indo-US love-affair has raised concerns of negative spill over for Pakistan. For American fighter-jet manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Pakistan was the past, and India is the future, hence India acquiring its F-16 fighter-jet will effectively mean that the Pakistan Air Force will not be able to get Falcon’s latest variant that it has operated for three decades. Moreover, America has now directly alleged Pakistan for abetting terrorism and giving shelter to militants.

Forgetting how Pakistan partnered US in war-on-terror and sacrificed far more than US, the joint Trump-Modi statement not only made terrorism the cornerstone of mutual cooperation between the two countries but also in a way equated Pakistan and Islam with terrorism itself. Having made common ground with respect to their concerns regarding the China-led Belt and Road initiative, Trump is now proving what he uttered during his election campaign that “ifelected, India would have a true friend in the White House”.

Former US presidents also used to pledge friendship with India customarily, but Trump has an obvious resolve to strengthen India by meeting her strategic and development requirement besides drubbing Pakistan at the same time. It is fairly easy to make out that this so-called anti-terror partnership between India and US would put resolution of Kashmir issue on diplomatic back-burners.

At a time when human rights violations against Kashmiris, Dalits, Muslims and other minority groups are rampant in India under the auspices of BJP government, what Modi badly needed was some foreign support, and that has been provided by none better than Mr Trump.

On way to embracing India, the US has also chided Pakistan to stay in the China camp, while Pakistan has so far kept wisely quiet in2 response to Trump’s implied threats of stopping arms supply to the country. Indeed, then ext few months would prove extremely important for Pakistan’s foreign policyparadigms, making the need for national consensus on regional issues ever so crucial.