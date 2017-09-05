Emergency departments staff sacrifice Eid for citizens

Staff Reporter

The staff of emergency departments sacrifice their Eid celebrations for the service and comfort of citizens performing duties in offices during official holidays of the festival.

Staff of hospitals, Rescue 1122, 15 service, police, traffic police cops, ambulance operating companies, toll plaza employees, petrol pumps, media house staffers etc. remained onduty during Eid holidays to facilitate people.

Sweets shops, flower shops, big food chains, vendors at recreational points also keep their business running so that people can share their joys of Eid-ul-Azha and share their sentiments and have fun with their love ones.

Police cops performed their duty on pickets to ensure safety and check any untoward situation besides rendering their duty in police stations while the traffic police officials were also remained busy to keep the traffic flow smooth.

Though the staff remained limited but rescue 1122 and 15 offices were opened to provide service on any call they receive and handle any emergency situation.

However, the onduty staffers shared their joys, greeted Eid to each other, share food trying to have good time in the absence of their families during the festivity of the special occasion.

Ahsan Jamal, a staffer of Sangjani told media that he hails from Dera Ghazi Khan but this Eid he was on duty so he send his family to his home town and would visit them after the official holidays.

“It’s difficult to celebrate such a big festivity without family but my other colleagues sacrifice for us and perform duties on special days so this was my turn to give them chance for celebrating good moments with their loves once and we remain in office”, he said.

Ahsan Bilal, a police cops at Zero Point picket shared that city’s activities never stopped and people live a normal life which is not possible without our services.

“We understand our responsibility so its normal to do duty on every festival, special occasion for the comfort of general public but we coordinate with each other and turn by turn performed duty giving chance to our colleagues to spend time with families”.

Its also a unique experience to celebrate Eid while performing duty, he said adding, our colleagues brought delicious dishes from homes which they enjoyed, and even few citizens also offered them sweets and cakes which they refused but it gives them a sense of honour that people value their services.