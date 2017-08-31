Emergency declared in Sindh ahead of rain, thundershowers

Islamabad

Authorities have declared a rain emergency in Sindh in the aftermath of meteorological department’s warning of forthcoming widespread rains. The leaves of the relevant staff have been cancelled and the services of Pakistan Navy have been acquired to handle the situation. Met Office has predicted three-day rain and thundershowers in Karachi alongwith Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

However; the low-lying areas of Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas division are at a risk of flooding. Met Office forecasted that there will be countrywide monsoon rains from Wednesday to Saturday. Thunderstorms are expected in parts of lower Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other areas. According to the statement, all concerned authorities have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures during the period as Met Office predicted strong monsoon currents to continue in southern parts of the country, while moderate currents in upper parts and Kashmir from Tuesday to Friday.

There will be widespread rains in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Quetta, Sibbi, Zhob and Naseerabad.

These rains can case urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas divisions. Moreover, rains will hit areas of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore, Islamabad during Wednesday and Thursday. As far as Friday.—APP