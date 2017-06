City Reporter

Special inquiry committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has discussed the embezzlement in the audit report of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The meeting of the inquiry committee was held under the Supervision of Mian Abdul Manan here at Parliament House in which CDA and audit officials participated. Audit officials told the committee that CDA has spent Rs 160.77 million extra amount on the construction of Faisal Avenue Fly over and under pass.