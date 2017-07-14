Embassy hosts reception for teachers, children on way to China

Beijing Summer Camp awaits Pakistani students mostly from KP, Balochistan

Zubair Qureshi

For most of the youngsters visiting Chinese embassy here on Thursday was like visiting a huge park with lush green lawns, a vast area covered with flowerbeds, marked with plants and trees. Besides, buildings of the embassy left them spell binding. Some 17 students, majority of them from remote areas of Balochistan, KP and some also from Islamabad Model College and City School too, were given a see-off reception by the staff and officials of the Embassy of China. The students are on their way to attend international Beijing Summer Camp 2017. Deputy Head of Mission, Zhao Lijian was the highest-ranking official in absence of the Ambassador Sun Weidong and his wife, of the embassy to receive the young students, their teachers and parents.

MNA Zahra Wadood Fatemi was the chief guest on the occasion. One could see the bright faces of girls and boys who are thrilled to think of the coming days when they would be in Beijing and be a part of international community of students—students from across the world. In his welcome address Zhao Lijian encouraged the boys and girls to take advantage of their visit to China ahead.

However, he advised them to try to learn something about the ancient culture and history of the great nation of China besides enjoying and sight-seeing. “Try to learn a few words of Chinese (he called them ABC of Chinese languages) so that you could greet and thank your Chinese counterparts there, said Lijian.

The government of China is covering all the expenses transport, boarding, food and other facilities for the students and each of the 20-member Pakistan group (17 students and 3 teachers) is costing the government US$3,000. Lijian didn’t forget to mention Mrs Sun Weidong who was the sole motivator who made it sure that students from remote parts could be included in the group. She is in China these days but she has conveyed her apologies and at the same time best wishes to the group for the upcoming 10-day Beijing summer camp, said the host.

The chief guest on the occasion Zahra Fatemi also expressed her best wishes to the participants of the summer camp and asked them to learn and enjoy at the same time. You’ll have chance to visit Great Wall of China, Forbidden City, galleries displaying Chinese traditional art and culture, art workshops on paper cutting and last but not least the Beijing Opera. Fatemi said China is a combination of ancient and modern worlds. You’re our future and leaders of tomorrow and we expect from you to represent Pakistan in the best possible way, she said. On the occasion students of the Beijing Summer Camp 2016 also shared their memories with the members of the 2017 camp. They assured them that they would experience best hospitality in China and the Chinese people will receive them with open arms. At the end, a cultural show was presented by the students.