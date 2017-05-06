Embassies’ telephone numbers being misused to malign Pakistan

Islamabad

In a new tactic adopted by the enemies to malign Pakistan, efforts have been made to threaten Pakistani nationals abroad while misusing the contact numbers of the country’s embassy.

According to details, Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are receiving terrorizing calls from the telephone numbers of Pakistani embassies located in their respective country. The unidentified callers have threatened the Pakistani immigrants that they will be given in police custody if they fail to pay extortion money to them.

While taking notice of the incidents, the Pakistani embassies around the world have issued notices and advisories directing their nationals not to fulfill the extortion demand made by any person.—INP