Embarrassing

Observer Report

London

Israeli Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu was made to wait outside 10 Downing Street, ahead of his pressing talks with British premier Theresa May, on Tuesday. According to details, Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Tuesday to hold talks on a number of complex and important international issues such as a response to Iran and illegal Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian land.

However, before his formal meeting with Theresa May, the Israeli Prime Minister had to wait for an awkward 20 seconds as the door to the official residence of the British Prime Minister, the 10 Downing Street, was not opened. Netanyahu was clicked clasping his hands behind his back and rocking on the balls of his feet, as he waited for Theresa May to come out.

Downing street cannot be opened from the outside but only from the inside. From behind the door, a policeman keeps watch over an array of CCTV cameras that show the whole street outside, for security purposes. Hence, Theresa May did come out and the two spoke to the media together.

