Eman hopes Punjab CM will release funds for Attock uplift

Firm to go to any limit for welfare of public

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The era of development has once again started today which had ended almost eight years ago. Our priority is welfare of people without any discrimination while special focus will be on health, education and unemployment. Chairperson District Council Attock Eman Tahir said this while talking to journalists after taking oath in Jinnah Hall.

The oath was administered by ADC Ikram-ul-Haq. Eman Tahir said that those who voted in her favor to elect her as Chairperson will be taken on board and will never be disappointed. She said that she would take along PTI members with whom support she had bagged slot of Chairperson. She said our mission is welfare of public and making Attock a developed district and for this she along with her supporters will go to any limit.

She said that the era of development which had stopped eight years ago when her father Tahir Sadiq was District Nazim has started today again. She hoped that Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will release funds for development of Attock without any bias and categorically said that in case of any hindrance, door of judiciary will be knocked and also support of media will be taken. She said that Punjab govt is aware that Major Tahir Sadiq and now her daughter as Chairperson Attock know how to get our rights.

She said our war is against corruption and to serve masses at every cost. While replying a question Eman Tahir hoped that media will play its role in highlighting issues and problems being faced by people and said that issues highlighted by the media will be considered at appropriate level. Replying yet another question she said that welfare of the journalists is also her priority. MNA Zain Elahi, MPA Ejaz Bokhari, DCO Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, ADLG Jahangir Mirza, MNA Zain Ilahi, MPA Syed Ijaz Bukhri, Sardar Shabbir, Sardar Wajid,,Sardar Sajid,,Akram Khan and notables were also present on the occasion.