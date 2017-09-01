Elimination of dengue

The experts hold that dengue is a curable and treatable disease and we can control it with the help and cooperation of the people. Senior doctors/professors suggests that at the early stage this disease can be cured and lives saved. The experts told that everyone should play their part in keeping the cleanliness. Do not let any water standing, and cover the containers of water. We can reduce the incidence of dengue if we are able to keep the surroundings clean. We can save ourselves from all kinds of diseases including Dengue. Few years ago dengue spread in Punjab like an epidemic and it caused death and destruction on large-scale. Now it is rapidly spreading in KP. Right now more than 2000 patients have been diagnosed with the dengue. Still more patients are being brought to the hospital. According to news reports KP govt has sought help from Malaysia. In the last few years, dengue awareness campaign was initiated by Punjab government and by now everyone would have known its treatment. And what measures can be taken to prevent and control this disease. Like other diseases it spreads due to lack of cleanliness. The larva of Dengue gets nourishment from standing water and uncovered clean water. Best way to prevent it is by preventing its incidence through cleanliness. We should launch a campaign to keep cities clean.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related