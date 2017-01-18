Eliminating corruption

Saqib Ali

Lahore

The finalization of recommendations by the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption Establishment Law Reforms to make Anti-Corruption Establishment more effective is a welcome step. The move calls for applause as it will help improve conviction rate of the culprits. Unfortunately, corruption in Pakistan is widespread and is playing havoc with the socio-economic development of the country.

Since corruption is a curse and a major hurdle to the progress and prosperity of the country, therefore, it is hoped that the government would remain sincere in its efforts to root out this menace from society on a priority basis only then Pakistan would be able to make progress by leaps and bounds.